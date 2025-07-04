India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

India Ratings has removed troubled private sector bank IndusInd Bank from “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” status and affirmed “AA+” rating to the lender's debt instrument.

However, the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on these instruments. They reflect concerns arising from the bank reporting multiple accounting discrepancies totalling ₹4,920 crore in FY25 and weak internal controls.

On March 20, India Ratings had placed debt instruments on “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” after the bank made disclosures regarding discrepancies in its derivatives account balances portfolio and its adverse impact on its net worth.

While announcing results for Q4FY25, the bank management had said it has proactively taken incremental provisions for the irregularities. It conservatively created liquidity worth ₹62,000 crore via a run-down in the corporate book.