Home / Industry / Banking / India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

Concerns over stability of bank's franchise to persist says agency

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank is expected to report moderate profitability, with a return on assets (ROA) around one per cent (compared to an average of 1.8 per cent over FY23-FY24) in the near- to medium term.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Ratings has removed troubled private sector bank IndusInd Bank from “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” status and affirmed “AA+” rating to the lender's debt instrument.
 
However, the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on these instruments. They reflect concerns arising from the bank reporting multiple accounting discrepancies totalling ₹4,920 crore in FY25 and weak internal controls.
 
On March 20, India Ratings had placed debt instruments on “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” after the bank made disclosures regarding discrepancies in its derivatives account balances portfolio and its adverse impact on its net worth.
 
While announcing results for Q4FY25, the bank management had said it has proactively taken incremental provisions for the irregularities. It conservatively created liquidity worth ₹62,000 crore via a run-down in the corporate book.
 
The rating agency said while these steps provided comfort with respect to any immediate short-term liquidity requirement, concerns regarding the stability of the franchise will continue in the near-to-medium term.  ALSO READ: No insurance claim for reckless driving, says SC: Read fine print carefully
 
With the prospective change in the senior leadership of the bank, the strategy could also get calibrated on key aspects such as loan growth targets and the presence in certain business segments.
 
A constant focus on improving the quality of liability franchise is also likely to have a bearing on the credit selection and the margin profile of the bank, India Ratings said.
 
IndusInd Bank would report moderate profitability with return on assets (RoA) around one per cent (average of 1.8 per cent over FY23-FY24) in the near-to medium term.
 
Moreover, sustained operating expenses (opex) for higher retail asset focus and the creation of contingent provisions with the existing ₹1,325 crore getting absorbed in Q4FY25 are also likely to put pressure on the RoA in the near-to-medium term.
 
The cost-to-income ratio stood at 47.1 per cent in FY24 and 60 per cent FY25, it added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCBs see growth in outstanding credit portfolio due to demand, wider reach

Premium

From BoB to Indian Bank, PSBs report double-digit credit growth in Q1

Premium

AI in currency: How it is quietly rewriting the rules of modern banking

Premium

State Bank of India at 70: Tracing the journey of India's biggest lender

Premium

Saraswat Bank approaches RBI to acquire New India Cooperative Bank

Topics :IndusInd BankIndia RatingsRating agenciesBanking sector

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story