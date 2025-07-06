'Growth' mentions, tie colours may signal rate moves, says SBI report

A shift in the vocabulary of the Governor’s speech may reflect a realignment in the central bank’s policy priorities, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) titled The Monetary Multiverse. The report stated that the word “growth” was mentioned 24 times in the June 2025 policy statement. This change in language was followed by a 50 basis point policy rate cut.

According to the report, such patterns in word frequency can serve as early indicators of a changing monetary policy stance. It added that when terms like "growth" become more prominent than "inflation", it typically suggests a tilt towards accommodative policy. The word frequency is visualised using word clouds, where larger words denote higher frequency.

In addition to speech analysis, the report analysed whether the RBI Governor’s necktie colour could also signal policy direction. This concept, termed “Necktie Nomics”, involves categorising tie colours into four tone groups based on psychological and visual perception theory. The four categories are: warm tones (red, orange, coral), cool tones (blue, light blue, aqua), dark tones (black, navy, black with silver), and mixed tones (purple, yellow). The report assigns numerical values to policy actions—1 for rate hikes, 0 for hold, and –1 for rate cuts—and correlates these with tie tones. It then introduces the Tie Volatility and Tilt Index (TVTI), which is derived by multiplying the Policy Tilt Score (average action score per colour category) with (1 – Policy Volatility Score) to assess consistency.

According to the findings of the report, warm-toned ties showed a slightly hawkish bias and were more often associated with rate hikes. Cool-toned ties were found to be neutral, aligning with unchanged rate decisions. Dark-toned ties did not indicate policy direction but were associated with decisiveness—i.e., the likelihood of a decision, whether a cut or hike, being made. Mixed tones were associated with the highest volatility and least predictability. The report notes that during the most recent 50 basis point rate cut, the Governor wore a dark-toned tie, consistent with the tone's association with clear policy actions.