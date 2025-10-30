BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Industry leaders to discuss the future of crypto trading in India
BS BFSI Summit Day 2 LIVE Updates: Experts will share their insights on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among both retail and institutional investors, exploring the factors behind this surge
SI Reporter New Delhi
BS BFSI Summit on cryptocurrency LIVE Updates, Future of crypto Trading in india: As the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai enters its second day on October 30, experts from the cryptocurrency industry are set to share their perspectives on the future of crypto in India.
During a key session titled "India’s Crypto Crossroads: Time for a Policy Rethink?", distinguished speakers—including Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson of Bharat Web3 Association; G. Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India; S. B. Seker, head of APAC at Binance; and Sumit Gupta, founder & CEO of CoinDCX—will discuss the current state and future outlook of the Indian crypto ecosystem.
Scheduled from 10:05 AM to 10:45 AM, this session will provide an in-depth exploration of several pressing issues shaping India’s financial landscape. Experts are likely to share their insights on the importance of regulatory clarity and investor protection in fostering a secure and transparent market environment. The discussion will also highlight the transformative potential of blockchain technology in driving innovation across financial services, from payments and settlements to asset management and beyond.
In addition, experts will share their insights on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among both retail and institutional investors, exploring the factors behind this surge and the potential opportunities and risks it presents. The session will further consider the broader economic implications of these trends, including their impact on financial inclusion, market stability, and India’s position in the global digital economy. Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of how emerging technologies and evolving investor behavior are reshaping the country’s financial ecosystem.
With increasing interest from both domestic and global investors, the discussion aims to provide valuable insights into how India can balance innovation, growth, and regulation in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.
9:46 AM
Views by: CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: 'Bitcoin consolidates after a pullback'
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: BTC is trading between $110,000–$111,000, showing consolidation after a pullback. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 bps as expected and announced it will end Quantitative Tightening from December 1, 2025, a move that should boost market liquidity sentiments. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another rate cut in December looks uncertain, cooling expectations of further easing. BTC currently holds support near $110,000, with resistance at $113,000–$114,000, a breakout above could open room for further upside.
Views by: CoinSwitch Markets Desk
9:37 AM
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates:
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: The crypto market remained sideways after the Fed cut interest rates by 25bps. While this move was largely anticipated by the investors, the announcement of Quantitative Easing from December is set to improve liquidity conditions, which is a positive for risk assets like crypto. Historically, November has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months for BTC with positive returns in 8 of the past 12 years. This, combined with whale activity hitting a two-month high, creates a bullish environment for crypto. With BTC hovering near $111,000, a breakout above $113,500 could confirm the next leg higher, while $109,500 remains a strong support zone.
Views by: Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex.
9:27 AM
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Top market voice to share their insights
9:20 AM
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025 brings financial and crypto experts together
BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: India's flagship banking, financial services, and insurance event, which kicked off yesterday, enters its second day today. The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 is hosting top industry experts to share their insights on cryptocurrency investments in India, as well as the future outlook for crypto buying, trading, and the concerns of investors.
First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:19 AM IST