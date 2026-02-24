Banks' CD borrowings surge; issuance, outstanding at all-time highs

Banks have stepped up their reliance on certificates of deposit (CDs) at a time when deposit accretion remains challenging and is not keeping pace with credit growth in the economy. Lenders issued more than Rs 1.34 trillion of CDs in the fortnight ended February 15 — the highest ever for any fortnight — while total outstanding CDs rose to a fresh all-time high of Rs 6.62 trillion, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This comes even as CD rates remain elevated, with major lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank raising short-term funds at a little over 6.8 per cent. Several mid-sized private banks and state-owned lenders have been borrowing at 7 per cent or higher, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank tapped the CD market at rates as high as 7.9 per cent. Experts said although RBI has injected liquidity in the system, short-term rates have remained elevated, even if they have not spiked further.