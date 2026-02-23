Banks may invest ₹7 trillion in G-secs in FY27 amid rising deposit base

He said that bank deposit growth is projected at 10–12 per cent in FY27, implying incremental accretions of around Rs 30 trillion. As banks maintain about 25 per cent of deposits in SLR assets, this translates into potential investments of roughly Rs 7 trillion in government bonds.

While speaking at the IIMK-NSE 3rd Annual Conference on Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance, he said, “We expect bank deposit growth of about 10–12 per cent in FY27, which would mean incremental deposits of roughly Rs 30 trillion. With around a quarter of deposits going into SLR, that translates into close to Rs 7 trillion of demand for government bonds. Long-term demand should also pick up as pension funds come back, and Bloomberg index inclusion will add to flows. So supply should get absorbed.”