Banks' group entities cannot be used to circumvent guidelines: RBI

India's central bank said on Friday group entities of banks shall not be used to circumvent guidelines applicable to the parent for carrying on business activities that are not otherwise permitted.

The Reserve Bank of India reviewed the current guidelines in public interest, in order to rifence the banks' core business from other risk-bearing non-core businesses and to provide level-playing field to all the banks, according to a draft circular.

Indian laws permit banks to undertake various forms of businesses, in addition to the core business of banking.

These can be undertaken by the bank departmentally or through a separate group entity.



Banks will now require prior approval of the RBI to undertake any new activity through a group entity, it said.



Additionally, no bank can hold more than 30% of equity capital of investee company along with its other group entities, it added.

The conduct of activities by small finance banks and payments banks will also be subject to their respective licensing conditions and operating guidelines, the RBI said.



Comments on the draft circular are invited from banks and other stakeholders by Nov. 20.