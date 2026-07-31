BCRC seeks dedicated equity fund and wider access to RBI support schemes

“With the right policy support, a stronger and economically viable BC ecosystem has the potential to generate lakhs of additional livelihood opportunities, particularly for rural youth and women, while expanding access to banking, government services, insurance, pensions, and other digital financial services’, said D Tripathy, chief executive officer of the BCRC.
The demand for setting up funding institutions for BCs is similar to the recommendation made in the C Rangarajan Committee report on Financial Inclusion published in January 2008, where it suggested funds be provided to specialised institutions that provide capacity-building inputs to BCs.
The report also pointed that a risk-sharing framework needs to be put in place that apportions liability by proximate cause, replacing the current position where BCs bear full liability even for fraud arising from the bank's processes or from technology failure.