BCRC seeks dedicated equity fund and wider access to RBI support schemes

In addition, there has been a trend of rising share in non-dedicated agents. While 45 per cent of the agents surveyed in 2017 were dedicated agents, 36 per cent of these reported making losses compared to just 21 per cent non-dedicated agents. Further, 34 per cent of these dedicated agents expressed their intent to start other businesses as well to supplement incomes. The high share of non-dedicated agents prevents them and their customers from benefitting from specialisation.