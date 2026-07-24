Private bank attrition eases in FY26 amid digitisation-led workforce cuts

Employee headcount declined across the other major private sector lenders as well. ICICI Bank's workforce fell to 124,029 in FY26 from 129,177 a year earlier, while Axis Bank's permanent employee count declined to 101,337 from 104,453. Kotak Mahindra Bank's permanent employee strength also fell to 60,357 from 61,170.
Axis Bank attributed the lower headcount to productivity gains from sustained investments in technology.
During the bank's earnings call, Executive Director Subrat Mohanty said continued digitisation and improved branch productivity had enabled the lender to optimise its workforce.
The bank said its technology investments have allowed it to serve a larger customer base with a leaner workforce, rather than slowing its expansion.