Private bank attrition eases in FY26 amid digitisation-led workforce cuts

The attrition rate at most leading private sector banks eased in 2025-26 (FY26), even as lenders trimmed their workforce amid technology-led productivity gains and increased digitisation.

The largest private sector lenders, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank reported lower employee attrition from an year earlier.

ICICI Bank's attrition rate declined to 15.6 per cent in FY26 from 18 per cent in FY25, while Axis Bank's fell to 22.36 per cent from 25.5 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank's attrition also moderated to 32.5 per cent from 33.3 per cent.

HDFC Bank, however, bucked the trend, with attrition inching up to 23.1 per cent in FY26 from 22.6 per cent in FY25. Even so, the rate remained well below 26.9 per cent in FY24 and 34.2 per cent in FY23.

Despite the marginal increase in attrition, the country's largest private sector lender reduced its employee strength to 211,178 at the end of FY26 from 214,521 a year earlier.

In its annual report, HDFC Bank said it continued to focus on employee engagement through competitive remuneration, career development programmes and employee welfare initiatives to attract and retain talent.

"We implement fair and transparent career development and performance management plans to create a sense of belonging for our employees," the bank said.