Catch the scam if you can: Rising frauds expose growing governance gaps

“Access is what defines modern cyberattacks — sophistication is no longer a prerequisite,” says Rajesh Chhabra, general manager — Asia Pacific (APAC) for Acronis, a global cyber protection enterprise. Fraud is increasingly less about exploiting technology and more about exploiting human trust. “The question isn’t how skilled the attacker is. It’s whether they have access to sophisticated tools; increasingly, they do. That is why organisations need to view fraud not simply as a financial crime problem, but as a cyber resilience challenge.”

With the intersection between banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increasing — outsourced services and co-lending — another blind spot, needs attention. NBFCs have sought access to Mint Road’s central fraud registry (CFR) which came into being in 2016. It is a database of bank frauds over ₹1 lakh, but as of today, only banks can hook into the registry. The matter has been taken up by NBFCs with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) even as it may need an amendment to the RBI Act, 1934.