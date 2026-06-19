BCRC seeks grandfathering as RBI's BC recertification rule nears rollout

“Thousands of BCs passed the certification under a syllabus that was valid and recognised at the time of examination. Requiring re-certification under a revised syllabus without grandfathering invalidates good-faith certifications,” pointed out D Tripathy, chief executive officer, BCRC. He also demanded that future IIBF syllabus revisions must be accompanied by a minimum 36-month grandfathering window.

The RBI’s draft becomes operational from July 1, 2026, leaving less than a fortnight for the new rules to become applicable. The fear is that the new approach may prompt the opposite of its intended effect: a mass exit of agents even as the central bank seeks to expand the network. The BCRC has also maintained that banks should take the responsibility of training as well as the certification process, since the certification tests cost around Rs 1,500. For many BCs, this is the equivalent of half their month's earnings.