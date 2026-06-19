BCRC seeks grandfathering as RBI's BC recertification rule nears rollout

The National Strategy for Financial Inclusion: 2025-30 released in December 2025 sought to strengthen the BC network. It also batted for a fair and reasonable remuneration structure for such agents to ensure quality and consistency in the delivery of last-mile financial services.
Until five years ago, the average commission paid to BCs was nearly Rs 10,000-Rs 11,000 per month which has now fallen to Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 per month. Nearly 35 per cent of banking agents are being paid less than Rs 5,000 per month, while 15-20 per cent get paid less than Rs 3,000 per month, making it increasingly unattractive in terms of remuneration.