CDs emerge as key Q4 funding source for banks despite elevated rates

“That said, CDs are not considered an ideal funding source. They are not relationship-based and do not generate additional business, and are therefore typically used as a stopgap when advances outpace deposits. System-level CD growth has been around 33 per cent, compared with overall deposit growth of about 11 per cent, implying that underlying deposit growth is even lower if CDs are excluded,” the banker quoted above said, adding that banks generally do not prefer to rely heavily on CDs, as they are seen as a less stable source of funding compared with granular customer deposits. “They are typically used as a temporary tool to manage mismatches or to take advantage of higher lending rates, rather than as a long-term strategy,” he said.