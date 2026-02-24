Credit card spends dip slightly in January; issuances rise to 116.6 mn

Post the festive season highs, credit card spending in January dipped marginally to Rs 2 trillion, compared with Rs 2.05 trillion in the previous month. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, spending rose over 8 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of outstanding credit cards in the system increased to 116.65 million in January from 115.78 million in December, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the month, the point-of-sale (PoS) transactions slipped by 3.17 per cent sequentially to Rs 7.59 trillion and the e-commerce transactions dipped by 2.47 per cent to Rs 12.30 trillion.

“Credit card spending growth moderated to around 8 per cent in January 2026, with month-on-month (MoM) momentum steady and broadly in line with December. January saw a natural dip after strong festive spending. Industry-wide growth has slowed from the mid-teens since last year and has not yet revived, with November’s 11 per cent festive growth reverting to 8 per cent. So far in the year, slowdown in card additions is driven by tighter underwriting norms and regulatory restrictions on unsecured lending, which have reduced issuance and overall spending levels,” said Sweta Padhi, analyst at IDBI Capital.

In January, most major credit card issuers reported a moderation in spending. HDFC Bank, the largest issuer, saw spending decline 1.25 per cent MoM to Rs 56,518.29 crore from Rs 57,235.5 crore in December 2025. ICICI Bank reported an 11.82 per cent decline in spending at Rs 35,178.16 crore, while Axis Bank saw spends fall 2.72 per cent to Rs 22,550.86 crore. Spends on cards issued by SBI, however, rose 3.13 per cent to Rs 38,026.5 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank continued to lead in credit card issuances, with cards in circulation at 26.10 million at the end of January 2026. SBI had 21.90 million cards in force, followed by ICICI Bank with 18.77 million and Axis Bank with 15.73 million cards.

“Credit card additions have slowed, especially among mid-sized private banks, as they turned their focus towards quality. Earlier regulatory risk-weight hikes on unsecured lending had prompted caution. These restrictions have since been reversed and are no longer directly affecting growth. Larger private banks are still expanding at a normal pace, targeting higher-value customers. Public sector banks are seeing better spending growth as past additions begin yielding results,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings. In April–January of FY26, even as credit card spending rose to Rs 19.64 trillion from Rs 17.4 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, net card additions growth remained subdued. The industry added 7.34 million cards during the period, compared with 8.27 million net additions in April–January of FY25.