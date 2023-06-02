

However, growth in liabilities and credit offtake remained steady on a year-on-year basis, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Bank credit and deposits shrunk in the fortnight ended May 19, reflecting lower business volumes at the start of the new fiscal year. While deposits declined by Rs 59,623 crore to Rs 183.74 trillion at the end of the fortnight, credit shrunk by Rs 6,181 crore to Rs 138.91 trillion.



CARE Ratings said the credit-to-deposit ratio has been generally trending upward since the latter part of FY22. However, the recent movement in the ratio has been flat. On a YoY basis, bank credit expanded 15.4 per cent till May 19, 2023, up from 12.2 per cent a year ago. The pace of deposit mobilisation improved to 10.9 per cent YoY from 9.3 per cent in the same period of FY23. The gap between pace of credit offtake and deposit mobilisation has been wide, impacting credit-to-deposit ratio.