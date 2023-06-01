Home / Industry / Banking / NCSC to hold review meeting with 12 PSBs next week: Senior officials

NCSC to hold review meeting with 12 PSBs next week: Senior officials

NCSC chief will chair the meeting and raise the issues of not filling vacant posts reserved for persons belonging to the SC category and difficulty for SCs in getting loans

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NCSC to hold review meeting with 12 PSBs next week: Senior officials

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes will hold a review meeting next week with the twelve public sector banks that have come under its lens for non-implementation of central schemes, according to senior officials.

The NCSC chief will chair the meeting and raise the issues of not filling vacant posts reserved for persons belonging to the SC category and difficulty for SCs in getting loans, a senior official said.

A senior official said that in banks, especially at higher positions, there are less number of people from the community and this issue will also be discussed at the meeting.

Also Read

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

FinMin to meet heads of PSBs; to review progress of various schemes

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending

CRISIL upgrades Central Bank rating on improvement in profitability

Interest rates on fresh term deposits and loans dip in April, shows data

UK-based abrdn offloads remaining 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

Topics :PSBssc st quota

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story