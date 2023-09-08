Home / Industry / Banking / August credit offtake moderates, deposit growth gathers pace: RBI data

August credit offtake moderates, deposit growth gathers pace: RBI data

The data for both credit and deposit excludes the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank in July 2023

Abhijit Lele

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bank credit growth showed some moderation year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while deposit mobilisation gathered pace.

Bank credit rose by 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y till August 25, 2023, compared to 15.5 per cent previously. The outstanding credit was Rs 143.17 trillion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Banks raised deposits at a higher pace of 12.3 per cent in August 2023 against 9.5 per cent in August 2022. Outstanding deposits stood at Rs 190.85 trillion as of August 25.

Data for both credit and deposits excludes the impact of HDFC and HDFC Bank merger in July 2023.  
Credit offtake this financial year (till August 25) was 4.7 per cent against 4.8 per cent in the same period a year ago. Deposits grew by 5.8 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in August 2022. 

Banks have increased interest rates, especially on term deposits, to mobilise funds for meeting the credit demand.

Earlier this week, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the tempo of robust credit growth in the first quarter will continue during the remaining part of FY24. This is on the back of demand from corporates and a strong traction in the country’s retail segment. 

Loan may grow by around 14 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24. There is a clear visibility of demand (for credit) from large corporates when it comes to adding capacity. For retail, the traction is huge, Khara said.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Sold Credila as merger required lengthy regulatory approval process: Parekh

ICICI Securities shares gain nearly 5% as delisting bid faces test

IREDA ropes in Union Bank, BoB to co-finance renewable energy projects

Indian Bank collaborates with IBM to deploy new front-end banking apps

SBI Card unveils additional features on its super-premium card 'AURUM'

Topics :RBIbank depositscredit marketIndian Banks

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story