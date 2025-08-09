ICICI Bank hikes minimum account balance for urban areas to ₹50,000

The ICICI Bank has raised the average minimum balance for the savings accounts in metros and urban areas to ₹50,000, from the earlier ₹10,000, the bank notified in a circular on Saturday. The revised minimum average monthly balance will be applicable for all the new accounts opened after August 1.

Minimum balance for semi-urban, rural regions also hiked

The minimum balance for semi-urban regions has been increased to ₹25,000, from the previous ₹5,000 and the minimum balance for rural branches has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000.

Service charges revised

According to the circular, the bank has also revised its service charges on cash transactions. For cash deposits at a branch or through a machine, after three free transactions, a fee of ₹150 will be charged for each additional transaction. Similar charges will apply for cash withdrawals.

ALSO READ: RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty on ICICI Bank for compliance breaches For cash deposits through a machine during non-banking hours or on holidays, a fee of ₹50 per transaction will be charged if the total transactions in a month exceed ₹10,000, said a report by CNBC Awaaz. In the metros, for transactions at non-ICICI Bank ATMs, the bank will charge ₹23 for each financial transaction and ₹8.50 for each non-financial transaction after the first three free transactions in a month, the report added. This limit will apply to the combined total of both financial and non-financial transactions.