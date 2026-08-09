El Niño, below-normal rainfall could hit NBFCs' rural loan books

At Shriram Finance, Executive Vice-Chairman Umesh Revankar said the company would wait for another quarter before taking a firmer view on its full-year growth outlook, citing uncertainty over the impact of the monsoon deficit on rural incomes and agricultural output. “We would like to wait for another quarter because the net impact of the deficit in monsoon is a little less known. So we would like to wait for that. But we are confident that we'll be able to grow more than 15 per cent at least for the next quarter. Then onwards, if things are much better, we feel that we’ll be able to catch up and grow faster,” Revankar said during an investor call. He said the impact of El Niño on agricultural output would become clearer after the second quarter.