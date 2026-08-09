El Niño, below-normal rainfall could hit NBFCs' rural loan books
A weak monsoon and El Nino could hurt rural incomes and repayments, prompting major NBFCs to tighten portfolio monitoring and underwriting in vulnerable segmentsAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
A weak monsoon and El Nino could hurt rural incomes and repayments, prompting major NBFCs to tighten portfolio monitoring and underwriting in vulnerable segmentsAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
Risk mitigation
- Tractor and CV financing and MSME lending may take a hit amid the below-normal rainfall forecast
- NBFCs are stepping up portfolio monitoring and underwriting in vulnerable segments and geographies
- High entry barriers for new loans have been put in place to hedge against weak rural income
- NBFCs await clarity, as the second quarter will likely be important for their FY27 growth outlook
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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 4:52 PM IST