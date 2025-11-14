Home / Industry / Banking / Foreign investment in India's life insurance sector stands at 29%

Foreign investment in India's life insurance sector stands at 29%

The Irdai chairman has noted that the industry requires significantly more capital and that foreign investment alone cannot meet these needs

life insurance, insurance
life insurance
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign investment in India’s insurance market has been gradually rising, with several foreign insurers partnering with Indian companies to set up new ventures or acquire existing ones. However, Irdai data shows that as of FY24, foreign investment accounted for only 29.26 per cent of the life insurance segment. So far, only two insurers—Italy’s Generali and the UK-based Aviva—have increased their stakes in Indian joint ventures to the permitted 74 per cent. Recently, the Irdai chairman noted that total foreign investment in the insurance sector amounts to just Rs 80,000 crore, emphasizing that the industry requires significantly more capital and that foreign investment alone cannot meet these needs.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICRA raises FY26 bank credit growth forecast on GST-led demand uptick

FinMin to meet PSB chiefs to review Q2 results, govt schemes' progress

Premium

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows data

Premium

Are banks still seeing a seasonality factor in deposits and credit?

Bank unions protest Nirmala Sitharaman's privatisation 'endorsement'

Topics :Foreign investorsforeign investmentLife InsuranceBFSI

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story