Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Goldman Sachs appoints co-heads of investment banking business in India

Goldman Sachs appoints co-heads of investment banking business in India

The firm also announced that Sunil Khaitan has joined as head of financing in India. Reuters reported in April that Goldman hired Khaitan from Bank of America

Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Goldman Sachs has appointed Sudarshan Ramakrishnan and Devarajan Nambakam as co-heads of investment banking in India, the latest Wall Street bank to bolster its leadership amid a rise in dealmaking opportunities in the country.
 
Ramakrishnan and Nambakam, previously the bank's co-chief operating officers in India, now report to India Chairman and Chief Executive Sonjoy Chatterjee, Goldman said in a statement on Monday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They are tasked with managing Goldman's broader investment banking strategy, driving growth across industry groups and deepening and broadening client relationships.
 
The firm also announced that Sunil Khaitan has joined as head of financing in India. Reuters reported in April that Goldman hired Khaitan from Bank of America.

Kamna Sahni will meanwhile join the bank in Mumbai as an executive director at the end of the month.
 
Ramakrishnan joined Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong in 2004 before moving to Mumbai three years later. He has been responsible for client coverage across technology, media & telecom, consumer & retail, metals & mining and some large conglomerate clients.
 
Nambakam, who worked in London for four years before joining the Mumbai investment banking team in 2010, has covered clients across the financial sponsors, natural resources, healthcare, industrials and infrastructure sectors.
 
Goldman has also named Jacky Leung head of Hong Kong coverage, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson.
 

More From This Section

Indian banks eye record infra bond issue for second straight financial year

RBI permit banks to use ratings of Brickwork for loans up to Rs 250 cr

Sidbi to tap humble postmen to support micro-entrepreneurs across country

SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon of 7.36% in 15-year infra bonds

French banking major BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

Leung's appointment comes after the departure of veteran banker Stephen Wong, who is joining venture capital firm Valley Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn post.
 
Wong was most recently Goldman's chairman of Hong Kong investment banking and co-head of real estate for Asia ex-Japan.
Jie Wei has assumed sole responsibility for real estate investment banking in Asia Ex-Japan, the memo said.
 
Both Leung and Wei and will join the bank's Asia Ex-Japan investment banking operating committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goldman Sachs targets $2 bn for first Asia-focused pvt equity fund

Economic vision and not stimulus in Modi 3.0 Budget: Goldman Sachs

Income tax rate cut, sops for PSUs: Brokerage expectations from Modi 3.0 budget

Ex-billionaire gets 7.5-yr sentence for defrauding Goldman, Google

Indian govt bonds now part of JP Morgan's bond index. Here's what it means

Topics :Goldman SachsInvestment BanksUS banksBank of America

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story