Goldman Sachs appoints co-heads of investment banking business in India

Goldman Sachs has appointed Sudarshan Ramakrishnan and Devarajan Nambakam as co-heads of investment banking in India, the latest Wall Street bank to bolster its leadership amid a rise in dealmaking opportunities in the country.
Ramakrishnan and Nambakam, previously the bank's co-chief operating officers in India, now report to India Chairman and Chief Executive Sonjoy Chatterjee, Goldman said in a statement on Monday.
Kamna Sahni will meanwhile join the bank in Mumbai as an executive director at the end of the month.
Ramakrishnan joined Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong in 2004 before moving to Mumbai three years later. He has been responsible for client coverage across technology, media & telecom, consumer & retail, metals & mining and some large conglomerate clients.
Nambakam, who worked in London for four years before joining the Mumbai investment banking team in 2010, has covered clients across the financial sponsors, natural resources, healthcare, industrials and infrastructure sectors.
Goldman has also named Jacky Leung head of Hong Kong coverage, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson.