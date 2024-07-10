Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon of 7.36% in 15-year infra bonds

SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon of 7.36% in 15-year infra bonds

Several other state-owned lenders such as Canara Bank and Bank of India are also planning to raise funds through infrastructure bonds

SBI, state bank of india
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon of 7.36 per cent through 15-year infrastructure bonds, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

This issuance marks SBI's sixth infrastructure bond offering. With this latest issue, the total outstanding long-term bonds issued by the bank now stand at Rs 59,718 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The issue attracted bids in excess of Rs 18,145 crore and was oversubscribed by around 3.6 times against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore, the bank said, adding that the issue received about 120 bids from investors, including provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, and corporates.

“…issuance will help in developing a long-term bond curve and encourage other banks to issue bonds of longer tenor,” said Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI.

Money raised through infrastructure bonds is advantageous for banks because it is exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Unlike funds raised through deposits, where banks must maintain 4.5 per cent of the amount as CRR with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest approximately 18 per cent in securities to meet SLR obligations, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed towards lending activities.

Several other state-owned lenders such as Canara Bank and Bank of India are also planning to raise funds through infrastructure bonds.

More From This Section

French banking major BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

Premium

After strengthening capital, RRBs to focus on product diversification

Q1 FY25 business update of banks: Deposits grew slower than loans

Premium

Commercial banks turn cautious on lending to smaller microfinance players

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to open 100 branches, as many ATMs this fiscal


Meanwhile, another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB), is planning to raise funds through a USD issuance. BoB has decided to issue $500 million standalone REG S bonds under a medium-term notes (MTN) programme of $4 billion. The bank has invited applications for joint lead managers for the proposed international USD bond issuance.

Previously, in January, SBI had raised $600 million by issuing a five-year paper from a clutch of investors across the globe as part of its $10 billion medium-term note programme. Following this, a clutch of non-banking finance companies (NBFC), including Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Sammaan Capital (erstwhile Indiabulls Housing Finance), raised money through USD bonds.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SBI to monetise subsidiaries after scaling up their biz: Chairman Khara

Stocks to watch on June 05: Ztech India, SBI, GPT Infra, TaMo, Hindalco

SBI joins the Rs 8-trillion m-cap league; eyes $100 billion m-cap

Premium

SBI, Power Grid can turbocharge your portfolio; 5 PSU stocks to bet on

Nifty PSU Bank index zooms 9%; SBI, Central Bank, BOB rally up to 12%

Topics :Cash Reserve RatioSBI stockIndia's infrastructurestate bank of india uk

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story