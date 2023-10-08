Home / Industry / Banking / Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks

Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks

The government has approved the appointments of 12 general managers as executive directors (EDs) of various public sector banks (PSBs)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rohit Rishi, Chief General Manager in Indian Bank, will take over as ED of Bank of Maharashtra next month

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has approved the appointments of 12 general managers as executive directors (EDs) of various public sector banks (PSBs).

According to sources, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointments of 12 EDs.

As per the government order, Sanjay Rudra, general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed ED, Union Bank of India. Another GM from the same bank, Vijaykumar N Kamble will take over as ED of UCO Bank.

Besides, sources said, Bhavendra Kumar, currently Chief General Manager with Canara Bank, has been elevated to become ED of the same bank.

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank, has been elevated as ED of the bank, while Ravi Mehra, general manager, has been promoted to become ED of Punjab & Sind Bank.

Rajiv Mishra, Chief General Manager with Union Bank of India, will take over as ED of Bank of India, and Brajesh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, will join Indian Bank as ED in March.

At the same time, Rohit Rishi, Chief General Manager in Indian Bank, will take over as ED of Bank of Maharashtra next month.

In addition, the government has approved the appointment of Lal Singh as ED, Bank of Baroda; Shiv Bajrang Singh as ED, Indian Bank; Mahendra Dohare as ED, Central Bank of India; and Dhanaraj T as ED, Indian Overseas Bank.

Also Read

Sebi initiates process to hire 2 executive directors, invites application

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

NDTV's shareholders approve appointments of new directors on board

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Delhi govt panel to streamline non-creamy layer, EWS in appointments

Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI

Reserve Bank of India's lens on rising unsecured loans in banking system

Small finance banks see double-digit growth in advances & deposits in Q2

Banks to report healthy bottom line on high credit growth, low credit costs

Banking fintech MobiKwik posts second quarter of PAT at Rs 5 crore

Topics :public sector banksChief executive officergovernment of IndiaPSBs

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story