RBI documentary series premieres on JioHotstar with first of five parts

The first of the five-part documentary series on the Reserve Bank of India premiered on JioHotstar on Monday night, showcasing the 90-year journey of the Indian central bank. Each of the episodes will run for 25–30 minutes, according to the Request for Proposal for production and distribution of the web series floated in July last year. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 7 crore.
The main objective of the series is to provide an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey.
It highlights the central bank's vision and mission, showcases its significant achievements and initiatives, and provides insights into ongoing developments and collaborations.
The episodes delve into the critical roles of the central bank, including its efforts in maintaining financial stability, fostering economic growth, and promoting financial inclusion.
JioHotstar has been running promos during Indian Premier League matches, where some of the episodes are captioned 'RBI Unlock: Beyond the Rupee' and 'Inside a Currency Press'.