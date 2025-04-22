HDFC Bank adds 1k employees in FY25; ICICI's headcount drops by 6,723

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, two of the country’s largest private sector lenders, added very few employees to their workforce in FY25, despite significantly expanding their branch networks during the year.

In FY25, HDFC Bank added 994 employees to its workforce, bringing the total to 214,521. In contrast, ICICI Bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees, with its total workforce declining to 129,177.

In FY24, HDFC Bank had added over 40,305 employees to its workforce, following an addition of 31,646 employees in FY23 and 21,483 in FY22. In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in FY23 and 7,094 in FY22.

The low addition to the workforce could be due to a combination of reasons — banks extracting more productivity and efficiency; banks not replacing employees who are resigning or leaving; and artificial intelligence and technology driving growth with more efficiency, according to Suresh Ganapathy, head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital. He added that ICICI Bank has doubled its technology expense as a percentage of overall operational expenses from 5 per cent to 10.5 per cent in the last five years and in absolute terms it is up four times. While addition to workforce in FY25 has been abysmally low, both the banks have added significantly to their branch networks. In FY25, HDFC Bank added 717 branches, taking its total branch network to 9,455. In FY24, it had added 917 branches, while in FY23 it added 1,479 branches and in FY22 it added 734 branches.

In comparison, ICICI Bank added 460 branches in FY25, taking its total branch network to 6,983. This follows the addition of 623 branches in FY24, 482 in FY23 and 152 in FY22. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank did not respond to an email seeking comments on their employee additions in FY25 at the time of going to press. It remains to be seen if this is a broad trend across the banking sector, as major banks including Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are yet to report their Q4 earnings. Meanwhile, data show that SBI’s employee headcount has been coming down over the last five years. In FY20, the bank’s employee base stood at 249,448. As per SBI’s annual report for FY24, the bank had an employee strength of 232,296 at the end of March 31, 2024, marking a drop of 17,152 in five years.