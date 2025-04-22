Home / Industry / Banking / RBI direct banks to switch to '.bank.in' domain by Oct to boost security

RBI direct banks to switch to '.bank.in' domain by Oct to boost security

All banks have been advised to commence the migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process at the earliest

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Banks may contact IDRBT at sahyog@idrbt.ac.in to initiate the registration process. | File Image
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday directed banks to start migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process by October 31 this year, aimed at combating increasing instances of fraud in digital payments.

In the wake of fraud in digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to introduce the 'bank.in' exclusive internet domain for Indian banks.

The initiative aims to reduce cybersecurity threats and malicious activities like phishing; and, streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services.

"It has now been decided to operationalise the '.bank.in' domain for banks through the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), which has been authorised by National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to serve as the exclusive registrar for this domain," it said in a statement.

Banks may contact IDRBT at sahyog@idrbt.ac.in to initiate the registration process.

IDRBT shall guide the banks on various aspects related to the application process and migration to the new domain.

All banks have been advised to commence the migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process at the earliest and in any case, not later than October 31, 2025, the RBI said.

