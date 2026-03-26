HDFC Bank chairman's resignation puts bank governance in spotlight

In its aftermath, the central bank’s senior supervisory managers started to ask searching questions on the agenda presented to boards, the time spent in discussing specific items, and the observations made by IDs. And variances, if any, in board meeting audio recordings and the minutes presented were gone into. Banks were also made to revisit the implementation of the RBI’s master direction on corporate governance (May 18, 2016); and the circular on governance in commercial banks (December 2, 2021).
Back in play was a key, decade-old circular (May 14, 2015) which did away with the ‘calendar of reviews’ — a rigid framework requiring boards to review 21 preset items. It had observed that it took up considerable time and, as a result, boards “may not be in a position to give focused attention to matters of strategic and financial importance”. And it advised banks to determine the agenda and periodicity of meetings, with the approval of their boards, so that there was adequate focus on matters of strategic and financial importance.