HDFC Bank chairman's resignation puts bank governance in spotlight

Jagdishan’s term as the corner-room occupant is up for renewal in October this year, and here’s the irony. In his note to shareholders (in the first annual report after he became boss at HDFC Bank), he was upfront on shortcomings — rare among CEOs in India Inc. “In the last 28 months, we have been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when it comes to technology,” he said. “Also, there have been deficiencies in compliance… As a bank, we are certainly sorry for what has happened.”