Banks to stay cautious on MFI lending despite credit guarantee scheme

Bankers said lending decisions would continue to depend on factors such as credit ratings, with a preference for higher-rated entities, along with asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.

The aim of the credit guarantee scheme is to improve liquidity access for microfinance players — both NBFC-MFIs and other NBFCs that play a key role in last-mile credit delivery.

Banks are one of the key sources of funding for MFIs, and they have turned cautious following stress in the sector.

The scheme provides differentiated guarantee coverage, with 80 per cent of the default amount covered for small MFIs, 75 per cent for medium entities, and 70 per cent for large NBFC-MFIs and MFIs. A guarantee fee of 0.50 per cent per annum is charged, calculated on the sanctioned amount in the first year and on the outstanding amount thereafter.

The scheme is valid till June 2026 or till the corpus is exhausted.