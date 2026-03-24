Banks to stay cautious on MFI lending despite credit guarantee scheme

The scheme provides differentiated guarantee coverage, with 80 per cent of the default amount covered for small MFIs, 75 per cent for medium entities, and 70 per cent for large NBFC-MFIs and MFIs. A guarantee fee of 0.50 per cent per annum is charged, calculated on the sanctioned amount in the first year and on the outstanding amount thereafter.
The scheme is valid till June 2026 or till the corpus is exhausted.
The interest rate on loans extended by member lending institutions (MLIs) to NBFC-MFIs or MFIs is capped at the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent per annum. Additionally, when these lenders on-lend to small borrowers, they are required to keep interest rates at least 1 per cent lower than their average lending rate over the previous six months.