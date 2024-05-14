Indian banking industry increases their cyber insurance cover in FY24

The increase in cyber-related incidents, frequency of claims, and enhanced regulatory focus is nudging banks to increase their cyber insurance cover. The coverage by banks and financial institutions has increased by nearly eight per cent in FY24 compared to the previous financial year, according to insurance brokers.

The cyber insurance claims ratio by the banking industry in India has increased to over 50 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 compared to 40 per cent in the financial year 2021-22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The overall claims ratio for cyber insurance in India would be approximately in the range of 150 per cent to 200 per cent compared to last year, whereas for the financial institution or banking sector, the claims ratio would be more than 50 per cent in FY24," said Manoj Rane, senior vice president, practice head - liability vertical, Alliance Insurance Brokers.

For the financial institutions in India, the protection of sensitive personal and financial data of customers and the reputation of the institutions are key concerns apart from the impact of business interruption that will be caused due to cyber-related incidents.





ALSO READ: RBI plans curbs on suspect bank accounts to fight cyber fraud: Report According to insurance industry players, the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve from phishing schemes to ransomware attacks, posing challenges to the financial institutions in safeguarding their digital assets while maintaining trust and confidence among their customers. Further, outsourcing IT services to a third party is a major area of risk for these institutions.

Most established banks were some of the initial buyers of cyber insurance when it was launched in the early days. Further, post the Covid-19 pandemic, the banking sector has been expanding onto the digital space, making them more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and triggering multiple cyber insurance claims, insurance industry officials said.

According to industry officials, usually, cyber risk insurance and cyber crime insurance are two separate policies. However, for banks, it is combined because they also have a traditional policy called — 'Bankers Blanket Indemnity Policy'.

According to Oriental Insurance Company, the Bankers Indemnity Policy protects the bank from the loss of money and, or securities on-premises or during transit due to various threats. It also provides cover against financial loss arising from forgery, fraud, and dishonesty.

According to Ritesh Thosani, senior vice president, cyber practice leader, Marsh India, "In the recent past, many insurers started restricting their coverage for losses from business interruption and ransomware by introducing sub-limited coverage, along with higher business interruption waiting periods. Banks these days ask for improved, full limit covers for business interruption and ransomware protection, along with business interruption waiting period (hourly deductible) ranging from 8-10 hours."

Regulatory focus on cybersecurity is another reason for the increase in demand for cyber insurance by the banks and financial institutions for such products.

Amit Solanki, head of liability & special risk, Howden India, "More financial institutions opted for cyber insurance compared to the previous year. A lot of small and medium-sized entities sought cover for the first time."