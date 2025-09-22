IndusInd Bank names Viral Damania CFO amid leadership transition

Damania brings 27 years of experience in banking and was most recently the CFO of Bank of America’s India branch. He has also worked with Citibank North America, BofA Securities India, and Citibank N.A. across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as with Price Waterhouse Coopers. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Cost & Works Accountant, he also holds an ISACA certification in Information Systems Audit and Control.

In August, Rajeev Anand took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the bank for a period of three years. Anand’s appointment followed the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia, former MD&CEO, in April, when he stepped down taking moral responsibility for accounting lapses at the bank. Additionally, former Deputy CEO Arun Khuran had also stepped down in April over the same issue.