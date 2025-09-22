SBI expands in Tamil Nadu with 14 branches, rural camps and CSR push

State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest bank, has further strengthened its presence in India’s second-largest state economy, Tamil Nadu, with the inauguration of 14 new branches, two home loan centres, two modern Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) and a Special Currency Administration Branch (SCAB).

These initiatives, inaugurated by SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty during his visit to the bank’s Local Head Office in Chennai, underline SBI’s focus on expanding its reach while supporting community development across the state, the bank said in a statement.

As part of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) campaign for saturation of financial inclusion schemes, the SBI chairman also virtually inaugurated 110 Gram Panchayat camps aimed at bringing essential banking and financial services directly to rural communities. Senior officials from the bank and business correspondents were present at these camps, which saw large customer participation.

Additionally, under the bank’s CSR initiative, a cheque for Rs 1.47 crore was handed over to Sudhan R, Member Secretary of the Namma School Foundation, for the upgradation of 30 government primary schools across Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the bank’s dedication to improving educational infrastructure. Speaking on the occasion, Setty said: “SBI may already be India’s largest bank with over 22,980 branches, yet we see clear opportunities to deepen our presence where banking access is still limited. The new branches in Tamil Nadu are part of our effort to strengthen this physical connect while complementing it with initiatives like Gram Panchayat camps to drive financial inclusion at the grassroots.”