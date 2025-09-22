AI in banking must be adopted responsibly and with caution: RBI DG Rao

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector must be done in a responsible and measured manner, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), adding that the excitement around AI’s benefits should not overshadow prudent risk management.

Speaking at a CNBC-TV18 event on September 16, Rao said: “As AI transforms financial services, it’s clear this is a development which is not a mere upgrade but a major shift impacting products, processes and operations.”

The speech copy was uploaded on the RBI website today.

“From the risk perspective, the long-term implications of AI adoption on the financial system remain uncertain but exhibit potentially far-reaching consequences,” Rao said, adding that it is imperative for the financial sector to approach AI adoption with foresight, investing not just in innovation but also in resilience by building strong governance structures, diversifying dependencies, continually assessing emerging risks and ensuring that AI strategies align with the long-term safety and sustainability of the financial system.

Rao also highlighted that to build a sustainable, AI-powered financial future, it is important to ensure that AI-driven decisions are ethical, unbiased and transparent. “This calls for ‘optimistic vigilance’ wherein AI and other technologies in banking are neither feared nor embraced blindly but navigated,” Rao said, adding that RBI, on its part, will continue to provide an enabling regulatory environment so that together we can build a banking system that truly builds Bharat — and not just builds, but transforms Bharat. Rao pointed out that an RBI study of banks’ annual reports shows a sharp rise in references to AI, underscoring its growing strategic importance.