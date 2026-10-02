Irdai commission cap plan sparks concern among insurance brokers

The proposed caps, meanwhile, are well below prevailing industry rates across several segments. Term insurance commissions, for instance, are proposed to be capped at 30 per cent for individuals and 25 per cent for corporate distributors, against up to 51 per cent currently. Health insurance commissions could be capped at 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, for individual and corporate distributors, versus 24 per cent currently, while motor and savings products could see caps of 0-15 per cent and 5-25 per cent, compared with prevailing rates of 26 per cent and 14-37 per cent, respectively.