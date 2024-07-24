Net credit card additions down to 2 mn due to seasonal, regulatory factors

The net credit card additions in the banking sector have nearly halved to 2 million in the first quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25) from the previous quarter due to seasonal and regulatory factors.

According to RBI’s credit card data, the net credit card additions during the April-June quarter of FY25 stood at 2 million, 48 per cent lower than 3.9 million in the December-March quarter of FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In November 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that credit card receivables of banks will attract a risk weight of 150 per cent as against 125 per cent and for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), a risk weight of 125 per cent, up from 100 per cent.

“The sequential decline in net credit card additions during Q1FY25 is due to seasonal factors and regulatory restrictions including RBI’s increase in risk weight norms and directions and restrictions on co-branded credit cards of a few banks. The first quarter is generally slower for the industry,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.

Similarly, RBI had issued revised guidelines for co-branded credit cards in March 2023 whereby the name of the card issuer must be explicitly displayed in all marketing and advertising materials. Further, the banking regulator had also restricted two credit card issuers – Federal Bank and South Indian Bank from issuing new co-branded credit cards.

“In terms of credit card issuances for Federal Bank, we have paused onboarding of co-branded credit cards since March and therefore the cards that have been added on during the quarter have been our organic cards alone and that is why on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis we have seen some decline in the card issuances. For the industry, it typically would be linked to the first quarter being quieter. Most players tend to get to a crescendo till the end of the financial year and then we tend to see a little bit of a slowdown. I'm sure it will pick up in the coming quarters,” said Shalini Warrier, executive director, Federal Bank.

Federal Bank’s net credit card additions in Q1FY25 stood at 30,062. Meanwhile, the net card additions by segment leader HDFC Bank rose to 742,546. On the other hand, other major players such as SBI Cards saw a drop in net credit card additions to 349,863, ICICI Bank to 349,863, and Axis Bank saw a drop to 246,264 in the 3-month period ending in Q1FY25.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, credit card spending remains flat at Rs 4.79 trillion in the quarter under review from the previous quarter as the first quarter of the financial year tends to be muted for the industry. However, the spending is likely to pick up in the upcoming quarters tracking the festive season.