Home / Industry / Banking / Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI

Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI

No change in approach to banking license to fintechs

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
North East Small Finance Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Thursday that it has granted a no objection certificate (NOC) for a merger proposal submitted by one of the financial companies, Slice, seeking to merge with North East Small Finance Bank (SFB). The RBI emphasised that there is no change in its approach regarding the issuance of banking licences to financial technology (fintech) companies.

M Rajeshwar Rao, RBI deputy governor, addressed the matter during a post-monetary policy review media interaction, saying, “Firstly, it’s important to note that the proposed merger has not yet received approval. The RBI has issued an NOC for the proposal submitted by one of the non-banking financial companies to merge with North East SFB. This is a long-drawn-out process conducted under the supervision of the National Company Law Tribunal, and we have granted the NOC. However, our approach towards fintechs remains unchanged.”

Regarding the approval of banking licences or proposals for voluntary amalgamation, Rao explained that the RBI conducts a fit-and-proper assessment, scrutinising the financials involved and the future structure of the bank or the merged entity before making a decision. He added that there has been no alteration in the RBI’s approach.

Earlier this week, North East SFB, a Guwahati-based lender that had violated the RBI regulations concerning capital and promoter shareholding, received potential support. Fintech firm Slice intends to inject capital to help dilute the existing promoters’ holding.

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Monetary policy: Remain cautious about unsecured loans, RBI tells banks

Small finance banks see double-digit growth in advances & deposits in Q2

Banks to report healthy bottom line on high credit growth, low credit costs

Banking fintech MobiKwik posts second quarter of PAT at Rs 5 crore

SBI launches 'Mobile Handheld Device' for convenience to customers

Topics :RBISmall Finance BanksMerger and AcquisitionFintech

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story