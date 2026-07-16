PNB partners Digital India BHASHINI to offer multilingual AI banking

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) for facilitating multilingual AI banking.

Through this partnership, BHASHINI's advanced multilingual AI capabilities will be integrated into PNB's digital platforms, PNB said in a statement on Thursday.

This will empower customers to access banking services seamlessly in multiple Indian languages via both voice and text, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, PNB Executive Director M Paramasivam said by combining multilingual AI with public service delivery, this initiative will help bridge language barriers and ensure that digital banking services are more accessible, equitable, and citizen-friendly for people across the country.