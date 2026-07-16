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PNB partners Digital India BHASHINI to offer multilingual AI banking

Punjab National Bank will integrate BHASHINI's multilingual AI capabilities into its digital platform, enabling customers to access banking services through voice and text in multiple Indian languages

Punjab National Bank PNB
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:35 PM IST
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Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) for facilitating multilingual AI banking.

Through this partnership, BHASHINI's advanced multilingual AI capabilities will be integrated into PNB's digital platforms, PNB said in a statement on Thursday.

This will empower customers to access banking services seamlessly in multiple Indian languages via both voice and text, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, PNB Executive Director M Paramasivam said by combining multilingual AI with public service delivery, this initiative will help bridge language barriers and ensure that digital banking services are more accessible, equitable, and citizen-friendly for people across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Punjab National BankPNBBankingDigital India

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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