Banks courting corporate clients for merger and acquisition financing

Leading domestic lenders have begun approaching their big corporate clients, including conglomerates, to position themselves for merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) norms allowing banks to fund such transactions came into effect on July 1.

“We have our own corporate relationships, and our own liquidity. When the opportunity comes, we will certainly participate. We are engaging with large corporate groups and are available to finance acquisitions. We have already communicated this to our large corporate clients and conglomerates,” said a senior executive at a large private-sector bank. “We have been gaining a good share of their business over the past year, and we are hopeful that when they pursue acquisitions, they will come to us,” he added.