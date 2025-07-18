Home / Industry / Banking / India's retail asset-backed securities market shows potential for growth

India's retail asset-backed securities market shows potential for growth

The retail asset securitisation market is poised for moderate growth in FY26, as indicated by the volumes of ₹52,000 crore in Q1FY26 and a notable shift towards PTC issuances

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) six-step plan to curb retail participation in speculative index derivatives may lead to a substantial drop in volumes — potentially by 30-40 per cent.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Retail asset securitisation market volumes in Q1FY26 touched ₹52,000 crore, a modest six per cent year-on-year growth. The period also saw the country’s first residential mortgage-backed securitisation by the RMBS Development Company. It is expected that this transaction will encourage more innovation and participation in mortgage-backed securities, opening new opportunities for long-term funding and risk transfer.
 
Securitisation is a process by which illiquid or bad financial assets are packaged into marketable securities.
 
According to CareEdge Ratings, the retail asset securitisation market is poised for moderate growth in FY26, as indicated by the volumes of ₹52,000 crore in Q1FY26 and a notable shift towards PTC issuances. Rising investor confidence in microfinance loan rated pools, and the continued dominance of vehicle loan-backed securitisation underscore the market’s diversification and resilience. As originators seek broader funding avenues and investors favour standardised instruments, the market is expected to evolve with greater transparency, product variety, and long-term funding potential. 
   

Topics :Securitiessecurities marketfinance sector

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

