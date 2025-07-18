India's retail asset-backed securities market shows potential for growth

Retail asset securitisation market volumes in Q1FY26 touched ₹52,000 crore, a modest six per cent year-on-year growth. The period also saw the country’s first residential mortgage-backed securitisation by the RMBS Development Company. It is expected that this transaction will encourage more innovation and participation in mortgage-backed securities, opening new opportunities for long-term funding and risk transfer.

Securitisation is a process by which illiquid or bad financial assets are packaged into marketable securities.