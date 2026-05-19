Public sector banks start sending their employees back to West Asia

“Only one of our branches was affected,” MD and CEO Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia said at the call, adding that the bank had to move its officers from the Gulf back to India for a brief period. “Initially, we had planned [the move] for 10 days, but we will again review the situation. The committee, monitored by the IBA, is continuously meeting with other banks as well with suggestions on how to cope [with the situation],” he added.