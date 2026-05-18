Bank valuations slump despite stronger corporate earnings growth

For instance, over the past 12 months, the underlying earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank Nifty has grown by 4 per cent, rising from ₹3,810 at the end of May last year to ₹3,960 on Monday. In the same period, the underlying trailing EPS of Nifty 50 companies grew by 4.3 per cent, from ₹1,109 to ₹1,156.5.
The banking sector has outperformed the broader market in terms of earnings growth over three-year, five-year and 10-year periods. Over the last five years, the Bank Nifty’s trailing EPS has risen 172 per cent, compared to 117 per cent increase in the Nifty 50’s EPS. The index EPS reflects the combined trailing 12-month earnings of companies that are part of the index.