RBI gives ICICI AMC approval to raise stake in HDFC Bank to 9.95%
If ICICI group's stake in the lender falls below 5 per cent, it will need fresh RBI approval to raise the shareholding to 5 per cent or more

India's central bank has given approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and other ICICI group entities to raise their stake in HDFC Bank to as much as 9.95 per cent, HDFC said in a filing late on Wednesday.
As of February 6, ICICI group entities held a total 4.07 per cent stake in the lender, it said. HDFC Bank, India's largest bank by market value, has a valuation of about $157 billion.
The Reserve Bank of India's approval, which followed an application by ICICI AMC, is valid for one year. ICICI and its group entities must also ensure their holding in HDFC Bank does not exceed 9.95 per cent at all times.
If ICICI group's stake in the lender falls below 5 per cent, it will need fresh RBI approval to raise the shareholding to 5 per cent or more.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:55 AM IST