The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to strengthen controls around application programming interfaces (APIs), tighten safeguards for third-party systems and improve monitoring of fund transfers amid a rise in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions, according to senior bankers Business Standard spoke to.

The central bank issued an advisory on November 16 focusing on API security and governance, particularly API-based fund transfers. The regulator has also been communicating its expectations to lenders through regular advisories and discussions, with its engagement extending to NBFCs.

"There have been discussions, and banks have been advised to remain cautious. These advisories and discussions are happening regularly, almost on a weekly basis. The RBI has been communicating what banks should be doing and what it expects regulated entities to implement. The regulator is also reaching out to NBFCs," said a senior banker at a private sector bank.

A key concern is the exploitation of vulnerabilities in third-party systems connected to banks and NBFCs. In some instances, fraudsters have compromised the systems of financial entities to divert money through banking channels. In other cases, beneficiary account details in loan disbursement systems have been manipulated, resulting in funds being transferred to accounts controlled by fraudsters. These are essentially supply-chain attacks, where a weakness in one participant's systems can expose other entities connected to it. Banks are therefore being asked to strengthen controls around APIs rather than rely entirely on the security arrangements of their partners. "The basic idea is that institutions should not assume everything is secure at the other end simply because they are receiving transaction requests through an API. They need to introduce additional controls and checks to establish whether a transaction is legitimate and whether the instructions have been properly authorised by the partner," said a senior banker familiar with the RBI's advisories.

The safeguards being emphasised include transaction velocity checks, rate limits on API requests, whitelisting and encryption, pre-validation of beneficiary accounts and more frequent reconciliation of transactions. Lenders also need to periodically rotate API authentication keys and introduce additional checks when transactions appear abnormal. Banks have been asked to review the security arrangements of their counterparties as well. The RBI's advisories have covered different aspects of the problem, including loan disbursements and direct APIs used for fund transfers. Banks had initially been asked to re-examine existing controls, including limits on the number of fund transfer requests that can be initiated through APIs within a specified period, regular monitoring of transaction volumes and throttling mechanisms wherever necessary.