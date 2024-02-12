RBI conducts two VRR auctions to infuse liquidity into the banking system

The Reserve Bank of India conducted two 4-day variable rate repo (VRR) auctions on Monday to infuse liquidity into the banking system as the overall liquidity deficit neared Rs 2 trillion.

The liquidity deficit in the system widened to Rs 1.96 trillion on Sunday.

The central bank conducted two VRR auctions in a day for the first time on Friday, following six fine-tuning variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions between 2 February and 7 February. This included two one-day VRRR auctions on 6 February and 7 February.

“Because of the strong demand at the first auction, they might have come up with the second auction,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “We are not able to figure out the exact reason why they are conducting two auctions. They could have come up with a larger amount at a single auction,” he added.

At the first 4-day VRR auction, the Reserve Bank of India received bids worth Rs 1.23 trillion, against a notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The second auction received bids worth Rs 97,280 crore.

Market participants expect the central bank to continue with VRR auctions, as the liquidity deficit is expected to widen further on the back of tax outflows.

“They should continue with the VRR at least for the month of February,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “From March onwards, government spending will take care of the liquidity,” he added.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, had elaborated on liquidity conditions in his monetary policy statement, ascribing them to external factors, and they were expected to rectify in the foreseeable future, bolstered by market interventions by the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India, he said, is agile and adaptable in its liquidity management, employing both repo and reverse repo operations. He said the Reserve Bank of India would utilise a judicious mix of instruments to regulate both short-term and long-term liquidity, ensuring that money market interest rates evolved systematically while upholding financial stability.