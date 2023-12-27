Home / Industry / Banking / RBI flags contagion risks on SFBs for high reliance on co-op banks deposits

RBI flags contagion risks on SFBs for high reliance on co-op banks deposits

"Lack of asset diversification coupled with geographical concentration"

RBI
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) observed a higher reliance of small finance banks on deposits from the cooperative banks, which comes at a higher rate, suggesting a high degree of interconnectedness which could lead to contagion risks.

“Many SFBs have low current account and savings account (Casa) deposits and a greater reliance on bulk term deposits, often acquired at higher rates, especially from cooperative banks,” RBI said in the Trend report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“This suggests a high degree of interconnectedness of SFBs with cooperative banks, with the possibility of any shock to the latter sector spilling over to the former,” it said.

Moreover, the regulator cautioned those SFBs that were converted from microfinance institutions as they continue to have a higher share of microloans, which are unsecured in nature.

“Some entities, which were NBFC-MFIs earlier and subsequently converted to SFBs, retained their earlier business models. Consequently, the share of unsecured lending in their portfolios, especially to microfinance and joint liability group (JLG) borrowers, is high,” the report said.

This lack of asset diversification is also often coupled with geographical concentration, implying significant concentration risk, RBI said.

The consolidated balance sheet of SFBs grew at a pace faster than that of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) during 2022-23, notwithstanding some moderation during the year. With deposit growth slowing down during the year, SFBs resorted to higher borrowings to fuel credit growth.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

RBI flags concentration risk among govt-NBFCs, all tied to power sector

Further strengthen balance sheets even if financials remain strong: RBI

Banks' asset quality improves to decadal high at end-Sept: RBI report

Fraud cases in banking sector rises in first half of FY24: RBI report

Banks bid 3.2 times against notified amount of Rs 50,000 cr at VRR auction

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIsmall finance bankingcooperative banksInvestment risksBanking

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story