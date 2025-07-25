Credit growth inches up to 9.8% as deposit growth continues to outpace

The pace of bank credit growth inched up slightly to 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended July 11, while deposit growth remained steady at 10.1 per cent YoY, continuing to outpace credit growth, although the gap has narrowed to 300 basis points, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ).

During the same period last year, banking system credit grew by 14 per cent, while deposits grew by 11.3 per cent.

In absolute terms, outstanding credit in the banking system stood at Rs 184.63 trillion, while outstanding deposits were at Rs 233.25 trillion, as per the latest data. During the fortnight, credit declined by Rs 23,036 crore, and deposits fell by Rs 99,909 crore. In the previous fortnight, outstanding credit and deposits stood at Rs 184.83 trillion and Rs 234.25 trillion, respectively.

Credit growth has fallen sharply from the highs of around 20 per cent in May 2024. In FY25, the banking industry recorded a credit growth of 11 per cent, while deposits grew by 10.26 per cent. In Q1FY26, most of the large private sector banks reported tepid loan growth. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, saw overall advances grow at 6.7 per cent YoY, while ICICI Bank’s overall loan book grew by 11.5 per cent during this time, and Axis Bank’s advances grew by 8 per cent YoY in the quarter. ALSO READ: RBI's 7-day VRRR receives significant demand due to reversal of ₹2 trillion The deceleration in credit growth has been sharp over the past year, as lenders are prioritising asset quality amid higher delinquencies in unsecured retail and microfinance businesses, while continuously tightening underwriting standards, experts said.

That said, banks are banking on the upcoming festive season to revive credit demand, supported by the RBI’s rate cut and the boost in consumption expected from the tax sops announced in the Union Budget earlier this year. “Economy is doing well. Monsoon has been extremely good. Government investment continues to help. And, I think, with the festival season starting from the end of the second quarter, we are expecting demand to come from all sectors,” said Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO of Yes Bank, in an interview with Business Standard earlier this week. Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, in an analyst call following the bank’s Q1 earnings, said that HDFC Bank is seeing some healthy demand from the rural side. While there has been some fatigue in premium urban consumption in the recent past, the upcoming festival season is expected to provide a reasonable amount of impetus on demand.

“The fact that interest rates have come down, and the fact that people would now start to see savings arising from the fiscal largesse provided in the last budget, I think all that will play in with the convergence of the sentiments and moods, which Indian festivities typically bring about,” Jagdishan said in the analyst call. The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) since February, and banks have passed on 50 bps of the 100 bps rate cut to consumers in the form of lower interest rates on loans. Additionally, the RBI is keeping the system flush with liquidity to ensure that the cut in policy rates is transmitted to lending and deposit rates. The repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent, and net liquidity in the system was in surplus of Rs 2.55 trillion as of July 24.