RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBL Bank on Tuesday said that reports suggesting Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to acquire a controlling stake in the bank are incorrect.

“The bank is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores opportunities that are aimed at enhancing shareholder value. However, such discussions do not warrant a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations at this stage,” the bank said in a disclosure to the exchanges on Tuesday.

“Further, the contents of the aforesaid article are incorrect,” the bank said.

Reports suggested that Emirates NBD is in advanced negotiations with RBL Bank to finalise a ₹15,000-crore investment and emerge as the single-largest and controlling shareholder in the Indian private lender.