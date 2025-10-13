Citi appoints Srini Kannan as head of digital, tech for its commercial biz

Citi India has appointed Srini Kannan as the head of Digital, Technology, Communication, Business & Professional Services, and Industrials for Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) in India, with effect from early December 2025. Kannan will be responsible for driving CCB’s market presence in India across these key industries.

He will focus on leveraging Citi’s global network across more than 94 countries and serve as a strategic adviser to CCB’s clients in India, the bank said in a statement, adding that he will also focus on unlocking investment banking opportunities and supporting the execution of the bank’s industry coverage strategy to optimise wallet share and returns.