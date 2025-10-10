Home / Industry / Banking / Relaxation of risk weights unlikely to spur growth in absence of demand

Relaxation of risk weights unlikely to spur growth in absence of demand

Banks in India are currently sitting on excess capital, with CET1 ratios around 14.7 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 8-9 per cent

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium
System credit growth has remained subdued, with total credit rising 10.4 per cent year-on-year as of September 19, according to the latest RBI data.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rationalisation of risk weights on loans proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Basel-III norms will release a significant amount of capital for banks. However, since banks are already sitting on excess capital, the proposed guidelines are unlikely to spur much growth unless credit demand picks up, industry experts say.
 
According to Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, while there are some relaxations in risk weights for segments such as mortgages, India is also moving towards IFRS-based Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning norms, which will strengthen banks’ balance sheets.
 
He added that although the new Basel-III rules will release capital, banks in India are currently sitting on excess capital, with CET1 ratios around 14.7 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 8–9 per cent. As a result, the near-term impact on growth is likely to remain limited unless credit demand improves, Ganapathy said.
 
The proposed rationalisation of risk weights under the Basel-III framework marks a broad-based reduction across multiple asset classes. For mortgages, the differentiation based on ticket size has been largely removed, resulting in a general decline in risk weights across categories.
 
In the case of MSMEs, where risk weights were earlier set at 100 per cent, they will now vary in line with credit ratings — ranging between 75 and 85 per cent — a move expected to encourage higher capital deployment from banks. Similarly, for corporates and NBFCs, risk weights have been reduced across several rating buckets.
 
In project finance, fully operational projects will now attract a lower risk weight of 80 per cent, down from 100 per cent, a move that benefits power financiers in particular.
 
Additionally, for credit cards, the risk weight for transactor books has been cut from 150 per cent to 75 per cent.
 
“We expect Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratios to improve on account of lower risk weights across various loan products, which should largely offset the adverse impact from the implementation of ECL norms,” said Ankit Bihani, equity research analyst at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India). He added that CET1 ratios for large banks are likely to improve by 60–120 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
 
System credit growth has remained subdued, with total credit rising 10.4 per cent year-on-year as of September 19, according to the latest RBI data. Despite several measures taken by the central bank to improve the flow of credit into the economy, credit growth in FY26 is expected to remain muted at 11–12 per cent.
 
Acknowledging the slower credit growth, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra earlier this month said bank credit growth, while lower than last year, continues to be healthy and supportive of real economic activity.
 
“I would like to emphasise that as other sources of funding gradually but steadily increase their footprint, the overall flow of financial resources to the economy is a more pertinent measure for assessing funds to productive sectors. The total flow of resources from non-bank sources to the commercial sector increased by Rs 2.66 trillion in 2025–26 so far, more than offsetting the decline of Rs 48,000 crore in non-food bank credit,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Analysts say top pvt banks, PSBs well positioned for ECL norm transition

Banks may post subdued quarterly results amid rate cuts, weak loan demand

ECL transition time will ensure limited impact on banks: SBI chairman

Domestic savings challenge may constrain banks' private sector funding: S&P

Premium

Results preview: Bank profits to see sharp dent in Q2 on margin pressure

Topics :BankingRBIfinancecredit growth

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story