Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / SBI to focus on neglected, small-ticket deposits to boost liquidity: MD

SBI to focus on neglected, small-ticket deposits to boost liquidity: MD

The lender will focus on accounts under a government scheme called 'Jan Dhan', or people's wealth, that provides access to various financial services to low income groups, Tewari said

SBI, State Bank Of India
State Bank of India (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India, the nation's largest lender by assets, will focus on so-far neglected small-ticket deposits to boost liquidity, the managing director announced on Wednesday.

Indian lenders have been grappling with liquidity pressure as deposits growth has lagged loan growth in the last few quarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are focusing on the small-value, small-ticket accounts to raise deposits," Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari said at an event in Mumbai.

The lender will focus on accounts under a government scheme called "Jan Dhan", or people's wealth, that provides access to various financial services to low income groups, Tewari said.

The average deposit size per account under that programme is around Rs 4,500 ($53.61).

SBI's gross advances grew 15.4 per cent year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30, while it deposits rose 8.2 per cent.

More From This Section

Will open 30 million Jan-Dhan accounts this FY, says FM Sitharaman

Small Finance Banks' loan growth to lower to 25-27% in FY25: CRISIL Ratings

Deposit mobilisation not a challenge for bank: SBI chief Dinesh Khara

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks RBI help to clear RRB dues with states

Funding constraints to hinder NBFCs' growth after two strong years: ICRA

Tewari also said that the SBI would raise its deposit rates, if needed, but did not give other details. The bank's fixed deposit interest rates range between 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent per year, largely in line with other major lenders.

Banks in the country have been facing challenges with deposits as retail customers were attracted by "alternative investment avenues", Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month. One such avenue is the stock market, which is trading a record-high levels in India.

Tewari said any market correction could divert money back to the banking system via deposits.

He also said raising capital through infrastructure bonds had brought down SBI's credit-to-deposit ratio.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SBI raises Rs 7,500 cr via tier 2 bonds to meet regulatory needs, others

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty takes over as SBI Chairman, succeeds Dinesh Khara

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara retires after record profits; CS Setty takes over

Premium

Current account deposits, retail asset quality challenges for new SBI chair

Yes Bank relieves country head of financial markets Amit Sureka from duties

Topics :sbiSBI interest ratesState Bank of India YONOLiquidityBanking sector

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story