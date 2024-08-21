Funding constraints to hinder NBFCs' growth after two strong years: ICRA

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are expected to face challenges related to funding availability, which could slow their growth compared to the strong expansion seen in the past two financial years, according to a report by ICRA.

The growth of NBFCs' assets under management (AUM) is expected to moderate to 13 per cent -15 per cent in the current financial year, down from 18 per cent in the previous financial year, the report said.

A key challenge in meeting growth expectations will be securing the necessary debt funding, in addition to refinancing existing debt. The estimated incremental debt funding required for AUM expansion in financial year 2025 (FY25) is projected to be between Rs 5.6 trillion and 6 trillion, the report said. Despite the substantial demand and unmet credit needs, the risk of slower NBFC AUM growth could increase significantly if the tight funding conditions observed in the first quarter of the current financial year persist throughout the financial year.