Tata Neu HDFC Bank cobranded card surpasses 2 million issuances

Grocery, fuel and utilities are among the top spend categories for the credit card

Online Shopping, credit card, Shopping
Cardholders get up to 10 per cent back as NeuCoins on non-equated monthly instalment (EMI) spends on Tata Neu (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
The Tata Neu HDFC Bank cobranded credit card has surpassed two million issuances since its launch in 2022.
 
It claims to have a share of over 13 per cent of new credit cards issued in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
The credit card has a run rate of over 12 million transactions a month, amounting to more than Rs 800 crore of monthly spends on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
Grocery, fuel and utilities are among the top spend categories for the credit card.
 
These categories represent about 30 per cent of the total spends, making it one of the most common forms of expenditure.
 
“Crossing 2 million Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit cards issued is a strong testament to the trust our customers place in NeuCard. We remain committed to continuously enhancing the NeuCard experience, delivering even greater value to our growing community of NeuCard holders,” said Gaurav Hazrati, chief business officer, financial services, Tata Digital.

Cardholders get up to 10 per cent back as NeuCoins on non-equated monthly instalment (EMI) spends on Tata Neu and up to 5 per cent back as NeuCoins on partner Tata brands (including in-store), 1.5 per cent back as NeuCoins on eligible non-Tata and merchant EMI spends, and additional rewards on UPI transactions.
 
“As India’s leading card issuer, it is our endeavour to create a customised offering for every customer segment, providing best-in-class payment solutions,” said Parag Rao, country head – payments, liability products, consumer finance and marketing, HDFC Bank.
 
Topics :HDFC BankCredit CardUnified Payments Interface

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

