Home / Industry / Banking / Public sector banks' dividend rises 33% to Rs 27,830 crore in FY24

Public sector banks' dividend rises 33% to Rs 27,830 crore in FY24

PSBs declared a dividend of Rs 27,830 crore to shareholders in 2023-24 as against Rs 20,964 crore in the previous fiscal

bank, banks
PSB is a turnaround story from record losses of Rs 85,390 crore in FY18 to the record profit in FY24.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dividend payout by public sector banks (PSBs) have risen by 33 per cent to Rs 27,830 crore in FY24, indicating significant improvement in financial health of these lenders.

PSBs declared a dividend of Rs 27,830 crore to shareholders in 2023-24 as against Rs 20,964 crore in the previous fiscal, registering an increase of 32.7 per cent, according to the government data.

Of Rs 27,830 crore total dividend, nearly 65 per cent or Rs 18,013 crore was paid to the government towards their shareholding in FY24. 

During 2022-23, the government received Rs 13,804 crore as dividend from the public sector banks including State Bank of India (SBI).

It is to be noted that 12 public sector banks recorded the highest ever aggregate net profit of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2023-24 against the net profit of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2022-23, and earned Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the nine months of the current financial year.

Out of the total profit of Rs 1,41,203 crore earned during FY24, market leader SBI alone contributed over 40 per cent, as per the published numbers on exchanges.

Also Read

Premium

42% of director positions vacant on boards of 12 public sector banks

Bank of Baroda Q3: Net profit rises 5.6% on non-interest income support

UCO Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% on better margins

PSU funds: Recovery may take a while; stay put if you've long horizon

Low NPAs, credit growth to help PSU banks cross Rs 1.5 trn profit in FY25

SBI earned a profit of Rs 61,077 crore, 22 per cent higher than the previous financial year (Rs 50,232 crore).

In percentage terms, Delhi-based Punjab National Bank had the highest net profit growth of 228 per cent at Rs 8,245 crore, followed by Union Bank of India with a 62 per cent rise to Rs 13,649 crore and Central Bank of India with a 61 per cent increase to Rs 2,549 crore.

Among the banks which recorded over 50 per cent jump in net profit included Bank of India with a 57 per cent growth to Rs 6,318 crore while Bank of Maharashtra with a 56 per cent rise to Rs 4,055 crore and Chennai-based Indian Bank recorded a 53 per cent improvement to Rs 8,063 crore.

PSB is a turnaround story from record losses of Rs 85,390 crore in FY18 to the record profit in FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Credit-deposit growth gap widens amid tight liquidity, shows RBI data

IndusInd Bank refutes media report on CEO and deputy stepping down

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike after govt, IBA assurance

Bank employee strike scheduled for March 24-25 postponed by 1-2 months

Premium

RBI likely to cancel next week's T-bill auction given large cash balance

Topics :public sector bankBanking IndustryIndian Banks

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story